Kellogs Employees Return After Eleven-week-long Strike

(RTTNews) - Kellogg Company (K)'s employees have finally agreed to get back to work after a tentative agreement was signed between the company and the workers' union. The 1400 employees who were represented by the union will resume their role to resume production from December 27 ending eleven weeks of the strike. Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union President Anthony Shelton said, "Our striking members at Kellogg’s ready-to-eat cereal production facilities courageously stood their ground and sacrificed so much in order to achieve a fair contract. This agreement makes gains and does not include any concessions." According to the new contract the company will pay living wages to all the employees and also remove the phrase "legacy employee" from the books. The new contract will be for 5 years. "The new, five-year contract furthers our employees' leading wages and benefits, with immediate, across the board wage increases and enhanced benefits for all. It also provides an accelerated, defined path to legacy wages and benefits for transitional employees, among other items. We are pleased that we have reached an agreement that brings our cereal employees back to work. We look forward to their return and continuing to produce our beloved cereal brands for our customers and consumers," said Kris Bahner, the spokesperson for the company. The new contract will also stop the company from closing any of its plants till 2026 and improve the pension multiplier. According to reports, there are other terms as well, such as an easy pathway to full-time employment and banning the two-tier system. Supply chain shortages and employee rates have plagued the companies since the reopening of the workplaces. Many companies have started to offer much better pay and other lucrative incentives to lure the workers back to the facilities.

