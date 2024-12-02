News & Insights

Keller Group Updates Shareholders on Voting Rights

December 02, 2024 — 03:32 am EST

Keller Group plc (GB:KLR) has released an update.

Keller Group plc, a leading geotechnical contractor, announced that its total issued share capital comprises 73,099,735 ordinary shares, with 72,976,582 voting rights, as of November 29, 2024. This update helps shareholders determine their reporting obligations under FCA rules. Keller, with a substantial global presence, handles 5,500 projects annually and generates revenue of approximately £3 billion.

