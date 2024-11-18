Keller Group Executive Deepak Raj Boosts Shareholding

Keller Group plc (GB:KLR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Deepak Raj, the Divisional President for APAC at Keller Group plc, has made a significant investment in the company by purchasing 10,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange. The shares, bought at prices of GBP 14.34 and GBP 14.69 per share, reflect a strong vote of confidence in the company’s future prospects from a key executive. Keller Group continues to be a leading force in the geotechnical sector, handling thousands of projects globally.

For further insights into GB:KLR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.