News & Insights

Stocks

Keller Group Executive Deepak Raj Boosts Shareholding

November 18, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Keller Group plc (GB:KLR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Deepak Raj, the Divisional President for APAC at Keller Group plc, has made a significant investment in the company by purchasing 10,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange. The shares, bought at prices of GBP 14.34 and GBP 14.69 per share, reflect a strong vote of confidence in the company’s future prospects from a key executive. Keller Group continues to be a leading force in the geotechnical sector, handling thousands of projects globally.

For further insights into GB:KLR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.