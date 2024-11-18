Keller Group Executive Deepak Raj Boosts Shareholding

Keller Group plc (GB:KLR) has released an update.
Deepak Raj, the Divisional President for APAC at Keller Group plc, has made a significant investment in the company by purchasing 10,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange. The shares, bought at prices of GBP 14.34 and GBP 14.69 per share, reflect a strong vote of confidence in the company’s future prospects from a key executive. Keller Group continues to be a leading force in the geotechnical sector, handling thousands of projects globally.
