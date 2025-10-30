Kellanova Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kellanova (K) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $309 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $367 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kellanova reported adjusted earnings of $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $3.260 billion from $3.233 billion last year.

Kellanova earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $309 Mln. vs. $367 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.88 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $3.260 Bln vs. $3.233 Bln last year.

