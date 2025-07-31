Kellanova Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kellanova (K) announced a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $299 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $344 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kellanova reported adjusted earnings of $0.94 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $3.203 billion from $3.192 billion last year.

Kellanova earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

