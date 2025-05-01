Kellanova Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kellanova (K) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $304 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $267 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kellanova reported adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $3.083 billion from $3.200 billion last year.

Kellanova earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

