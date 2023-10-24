Keeping a Pulse on IR Trends to Elevate Strategy

As an increasingly data-driven discipline, Investor Relations (IR) has rewritten the rules of engagement with an expanding ecosystem of internal and external stakeholders. Methods of harnessing financial data and building investor confidence have been reshaped in many respects. While traditional resources will still be leveraged to keep pace with evolving stakeholder demands, to stay ahead, IR professionals will need to extend their purview by embracing AI technologies and routinely exchanging ideas with other IR practitioners.

AI in IR and What to Expect

Over time, we have seen how much digital advancements can ease the burden of time-intensive IR workstreams. Generative AI may enable further productivity, through more efficient data collection, synthesis and summarization. Such capabilities can improve the IR professional’s ability to understand dynamic audiences and tailor communications accordingly. Further, AI-backed platforms can be useful in surfacing investor themes and market trends, leading to higher quality engagements with the investment community and better decision-making.

While there is certainly excitement around the rise of AI, many IR professionals are taking a measured approach to implementing AI into their day-to-day practices, as they balance relying on well-tested methods and adopting new tools that come with varying degrees of risks. Concerns around data accuracy and validity, information security threats and compliance hurdles are barriers for issuers. Still, there is growing curiosity around whether AI tools can truly empower the IR professional, perhaps even freeing up time to focus on more strategic efforts. At present, forward-thinking IR teams are utilizing AI resources to draft scripts, generate recaps, monitor competitive news and anticipate investor questions. As deeper discussions ensue and projects are piloted, IR professionals have an opportunity to contribute to the evolution of AI tools in the industry.

Meeting Investor Demands

Running an effective IR program and strategy development are crucial elements in appealing to a diverse cross-section of stakeholders. As issuers and investors navigate extended macro uncertainty, IR professionals must be prompt in recognizing critical moments to reset and reorient the market to relevant business drivers and metrics. Additionally, developing views on how the operating environment could impact the near-term performance of the business and future potential will lead to more productive meetings with the highest priority investor targets.

Bifurcating the investment universe into more digestible profiles can advance IR outreach strategies. For example, issuers hosting sustainability events—focused on articulating the company’s ESG journey and outlining targets—can engage directly with ESG-focused investors. To accommodate retail investors, issuers can use social media outlets to raise awareness and partner with capital market influencers to amplify key messages. As IR professionals look for innovative ways to engage with the financial community, staying close to investor engagement trends across the industry remains essential.

Gaining Perspectives from IR Peers

Building a personal network on professional platforms, such as LinkedIn, can strengthen social capital. IR professionals should actively seek to connect with the broader IR community, whether they are industry veterans or have just occupied a new seat. Purposeful networking and generating open dialogue around challenges and priorities can yield meaningful opportunities for development and growth.

Sharing insights among IR professionals fosters a community of knowledge exchange, enabling practitioners to stay on top of industry trends, best practices, and emerging challenges. For IR professionals looking to gain valuable perspectives for their 2024 roadmap, Nasdaq’s 5th Annual Global IR Issuer Pulse Survey results can be a helpful resource.

