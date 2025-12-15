Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades CBRE Group (CBRE)

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.75% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for CBRE Group is $187.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $169.68 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.75% from its latest reported closing price of $159.58 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CBRE Group is 34,821MM, a decrease of 11.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,952 funds or institutions reporting positions in CBRE Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBRE is 0.37%, an increase of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.19% to 336,625K shares. The put/call ratio of CBRE is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,146K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,481K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 22.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,593K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,495K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 3.43% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 9,468K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,659K shares , representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 17.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,335K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,213K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,324K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,249K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRE by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.