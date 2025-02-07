Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage of MicroStrategy (MSTR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 7, 2025, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage of MicroStrategy (NasdaqGS:MSTR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.18% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for MicroStrategy is $433.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $189.38 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.18% from its latest reported closing price of $325.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MicroStrategy is 561MM, an increase of 21.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,227 funds or institutions reporting positions in MicroStrategy. This is an increase of 188 owner(s) or 18.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSTR is 0.51%, an increase of 31.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 361.15% to 109,488K shares. The put/call ratio of MSTR is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 17,528K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726K shares , representing an increase of 90.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 15.92% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,777K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,241K shares , representing a decrease of 21.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 123.71% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 6,279K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares , representing an increase of 90.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 20.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,539K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares , representing an increase of 91.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 27.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,766K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares , representing an increase of 90.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSTR by 23.18% over the last quarter.

Microstrategy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MicroStrategy is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. MicroStrategy provides its enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications.

