Kearny Financial (KRNY) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 9.18

The average one-year price target for Kearny Financial (NasdaqGS:KRNY) has been revised to $9.18 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $8.16 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $9.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.41% from the latest reported closing price of $8.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kearny Financial. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 7.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRNY is 0.02%, an increase of 26.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.49% to 47,699K shares. The put/call ratio of KRNY is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,930K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,997K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 1.32% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,631K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,708K shares , representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 4.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,687K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,483K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares , representing an increase of 33.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 67.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,423K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 50.36% over the last quarter.

