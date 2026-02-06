Markets

KDDI Postpones Q3 Earnings Disclosure; Issues Preliminary Results Explanation For Reference Purposes

February 06, 2026 — 05:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - KDDI Corp. (9433.T) has decided to postpone the disclosure of its earnings report for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2026. Due to the ongoing investigation by the Special Investigation Committee regarding suspicions of inappropriate transactions, the impact on the company's financial statements remains uncertain. The disclosure of the earnings report for the third quarter is expected to exceed the 45-day period following the end of such quarter.

The company presented preliminary results explanation for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2026. For the nine month period, after reflecting the adjustments related to the fictitious transaction, profit was 554.0 billion yen, an increase of 5.3% from last year. Operating income was 871.3 billion yen, up 2.0%. Operating revenue was 4.47 trillion yen, an increase of 3.8%. The company noted that the preliminary results are provided for reference purposes based on the facts which KDDI currently recognizes, and these figures are subject to revision based on the results of the ongoing investigation by the Special Investigation Committee, etc.

KDDI plans to release the earnings report for the third quarter by the end of March 2026. There is no revision to the dividend forecast for the period.

