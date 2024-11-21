KDA Group Welcomes Jean Charest as Strategic Advisor

KDA Group Inc. (TSE:KDA) has released an update.

KDA Group Inc. has appointed Jean Charest, former Premier of Québec, as its new Strategic Advisor, marking a pivotal move in the company’s mission to advance healthcare through technological innovation. Charest’s extensive experience in governance and public policy is expected to significantly bolster KDA’s growth and expansion efforts. This appointment highlights KDA’s commitment to being a leader in digital solutions for healthcare.

