News & Insights

Stocks

KDA Group Welcomes Jean Charest as Strategic Advisor

November 21, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

KDA Group Inc. (TSE:KDA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

KDA Group Inc. has appointed Jean Charest, former Premier of Québec, as its new Strategic Advisor, marking a pivotal move in the company’s mission to advance healthcare through technological innovation. Charest’s extensive experience in governance and public policy is expected to significantly bolster KDA’s growth and expansion efforts. This appointment highlights KDA’s commitment to being a leader in digital solutions for healthcare.

For further insights into TSE:KDA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.