KCC Earnings Up In Q1

(RTTNews) - KCC Corp. (002380.KS), a South Korea-based manufacturer and supplier of building materials, paints, coatings, and specialty chemicals, on Wednesday reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 comapred with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 216.96 billion from KRW 44.05 billion in the previous year.

Operating income declined to KRW 88.13 billion from KRW 103.44 billion in the prior year.

Sales increased to KRW 1.63 trillion from KRW 1.60 trillion in the previous year.

KCC is currently trading 8.71% higher at KRW 623,000 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

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