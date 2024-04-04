KBR's Purifier Process to Help Build NCIC's Fertilizer Complex

KBR, Inc.’s KBR Purifier ammonia technology is ready to assist Wuhuan Engineering Co. Ltd. in the expansion of El Nasr Company’s Intermediate Chemicals' (NCIC) fertilizer complex in Egypt.



With its solid project execution efforts, KBR will offer the technology license, proprietary engineering design and proprietary equipment for NCIC's 1,200 metric tonnes per day ammonia plant.



KBR’s technicians will help El Nasr Company to grow in the fertilizer sector with the help of its leading Purifier ammonia technology. The Purifier technology is an energy-efficient and reliable solution for ammonia producers. It also helps customers meet their sustainability goals in a cost-effective manner.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 17.9% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 21.2% growth. KBR’s earnings estimate for 2024 reflects 10% year-over-year growth.

KBR’s Low-Carbon Ammonia Offerings Bode Well

Since 1943, KBR has licensed, engineered and constructed more than 250 grassroot ammonia plants worldwide, capturing approximately 50% of the market share of licensed capacity. The determination to lower emissions, achieve product diversification and energy efficiency and develop more sustainable technologies and solutions has been driving KBR’s performance.



To expand its low-carbon ammonia offerings for the energy transition, KBR has been working on multiple contracts. In January, its blue ammonia technology won a large, commercial-scale clean ammonia production and export project in the U.S. Gulf Coast. This project, provided by Tokyo-based INPEX Corporation and Oklahoma City-based LSB Industries, is designed to capture carbon while maximizing yield.



Earlier, in November 2023, the Purifier ammonia technology won a contract to support South Sumatera Province of Indonesia for the PT Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang’s (Pusri) planned 3B Ammonia Plant.



The demand for the company’s technologies across ammonia for food production, olefins for non-single-use plastics, refining for product diversification and greener solutions to meet tighter environmental standards has been strong. A strategic shift to IP-enabled maintenance is also gaining traction, and KBR’s advisory portfolio continues to see increasing activity, particularly in the energy transition.



KBR has been gaining from the rising global importance of national security, energy security, energy transition and climate change. It has been benefiting from high-end and differentiated government business work, strong margin performance, technology and consulting services.



KBR's determination to reduce emissions, diversify products, improve energy efficiency and implement more sustainable technologies and solutions have been driving its performance.

