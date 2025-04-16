KBR Wins Second Ammonia Cracking Technology Contract From Hanwha

KBR, Inc. KBR has been selected for the second time by Hanwha Impact Corporation for an ammonia cracking technology.



This new contract win reflects the company’s efficiency in offering its services for energy transition, mainly in areas such as ammonia, gas and green hydrogen.



KBR stock inched down 0.7% during Tuesday’s trading hours, moving further down 1.9% in the after-hours trading session.

KBR’s New Contract’s Work Scope

For Hanwha’s clean power generation facility in Korea, KBR will be offering technology licensing, proprietary engineering design and equipment, and services. The 214 metric tons per day hydrogen facility will employ the company’s proprietary H2ACT ammonia cracking technology to produce clean hydrogen and contribute to Korea’s decarbonization goals.



Per Jay Ibrahim, president of KBR’s Sustainable Technology Solutions, “KBR’s innovative H2ACT technology was previously selected by Hanwha for large-scale, sustainable hydrogen production and this new award utilizes a design intended to further enhance the cost-efficiency of the project.”

Diverse Market Presence Boosts KBR’s Prospects

The company offers diversified solutions across various end markets through two of its reportable segments, Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions. The rising global importance of national security, energy security, energy transition and climate change has been acting as a major tailwind. This advantage, coupled with KBR’s focus on a resilient business model, and efficiency-boosting initiatives have sparked its project-winning momentum.



KBR’s solid backlog and option level of $21.2 billion at the fiscal fourth-quarter 2024-end highlight its underlying strength. In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024, the company secured new ammonia projects in Angola and Kazakhstan, expanding its global footprint and bringing the total ammonia project wins in 2024 to seven. Additionally, it signed a global agreement with BP for engineering and project management services across its portfolio. These wins highlight the company’s strong position in energy transition, growing demand for ammonia and LNG, and its role in advancing energy security.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KBR’s shares have lost 13.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 17.6% decline. Although its significant dependency on government spending is posing concerns, the increased demand for sustainable services and technology is likely to be beneficial in the upcoming period.

KBR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

KBR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector.



Quanex Building Products Corporation NX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 115.2%, on average. The stock has lost 31% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Quanex’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies an increase of 44% and 16.4%, respectively, from a year ago.



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average. The stock has trended down 14.1% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMCOR’s 2025 sales and EPS implies an increase of 12.8% and 8.6%, respectively, from a year ago.



Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average. The stock has moved down 9.5% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gibraltar’s 2025 sales and EPS implies an increase of 9.8% and 15.5%, respectively, from a year ago.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KBR, Inc. (KBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.