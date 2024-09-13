KBR Wins Conceptual Study Contract From SHI, Boosts STS Backlog

KBR, Inc. KBR received a conceptual study contract from one of the world's largest shipbuilders in South Korea — Samsung Heavy Industries (“SHI”).



This first-of-its-kind floating ammonia production facility is part of SHI's diversification in the ocean energy business, with a focus on maritime technology. The process will involve KBR's low-carbon blue ammonia process technology and leverage SHI's expertise in the design of mega-floating vessels.

KBR’s Technology Business Bodes Well

KBR’s focus on a resilient business model and efficiency-boosting initiatives have sparked its project-winning momentum. It remains at the forefront of pioneering decarbonization initiatives through continuous process innovation and harnessing low-carbon technologies to reduce emissions effectively.



KBR has been at the forefront of innovation in the ammonia market for decades. Since 1943, it has licensed, engineered, or constructed more than 260 grassroot ammonia plants across the globe.



In the second quarter of 2024, KBR received $2.1 billion in bookings and options in highly strategic areas, with a trailing 12-month book-to-bill of 1x. Total revenues increased 6% to $1.86 billion year over year. The upside was backed by growth across Sustainable Technology Solutions (STS), as well as the Government Solutions’ (GS) new and on-contract growth across International, Defense & Intel, and Science and Space, partially offset by contraction in Readiness & Sustainment due to Ukraine funding delays.



As of June 28, 2024, the total backlog (including award options of $3.332 billion) was $20.1 billion compared with $21.73 billion at 2023-end. Of the total backlog, GS booked was $12.89 billion. The STS segment contributed $3.92 billion to the total backlog.

KBR’s Stock Performance

Shares of this company have gained 11.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 25.4% growth. Although shares of the company have underperformed its industry, new and on-contract growth across its GS businesses and increased demand for sustainable services and technology are likely to be beneficial in the upcoming period.



Backed by its solid performance in the first half and improving global demand for its services, KBR raised its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) projection to the range of $3.15-$3.30 from $3.10-$3.30 expected earlier.



KBR’s EPS estimate for 2024 has moved up by a cent to $3.25 in the past seven days, which reflects 11.7% year-over-year growth on a 9.6% increase in revenues.

KBR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, KBR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



