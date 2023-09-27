KBR to Support EET Hydrogen in HyNet's Decarbonization Efforts

KBR Inc. KBR secured a blue hydrogen process technology and front-end engineering design (“FEED”) contract from EET Hydrogen. This contract is for EET Hydrogen’s upcoming HPP2 low-carbon hydrogen facility as part of the HyNet project, the U.K.'s leading industrial decarbonization project.



Per the contract, KBR will provide technology licensing, its proprietary engineering design, equipment, catalyst, and FEED services for a potential plant capacity of up to 1000 Megawatts. This facility will be situated at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex. The HyNet initiative encompasses hydrogen production, supply and carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), aimed at supporting the decarbonization of industries with high energy consumption in this concentrated conventional energy usage region.

Focus on Decarbonization

KBR's determination to lower emissions, product diversification, energy efficiency and more sustainable technologies and solutions have been driving its performance. The demand for the company’s technologies across ammonia for food productions, olefins for non-single-use plastics and refining for product diversification and more green solutions to meet tighter environmental standards have been going strong.



KBR has been working on multiple initiatives and contracts to expand its low-carbon ammonia offerings for energy transition, marking a crucial step towards global decarbonization efforts. On Sep 19, 2023, the company secured a license and engineering design contract from Hanwha Impact Corporation for the world's first commercial ammonia cracking unit using its H2ACT technology in Daesan, Republic of Korea.



KBR is poised to contribute its proprietary hydrogen expertise and technology to support EET Hydrogen in this significant decarbonization initiative. This strategic move represents KBR's commitment to assisting clients in meeting their ESG and business objectives.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of the company have rallied 11.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 9.8% increase. The growing demand for its Sustainable Technology Solutions, mainly from engineering and professional services and technology licensing, will likely add to its growth in the upcoming periods.

