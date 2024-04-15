KBR To Serve As Global Licensor Of GeoLith's Li-Capt Technology - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KBR (KBR) has signed an alliance agreement with GeoLith SAS to offer its advanced Direct Lithium Extraction technology, Li-Capt, which enables zero-emission lithium extraction from untapped sources like geothermal and oil well brines. KBR will serve as the exclusive global licensor of GeoLith's Li-Capt technology. KBR said this technology, in combination with the company's existing suite of battery material technologies including PureLi, provides clients with an end-to-end solution to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide monohydrate, essential components for advanced batteries in electric vehicles, from lithium brine feedstock.

Jean-Philippe Gibaud, CEO, GeoLith SAS, said: "Our Li-Capt technology ensures zero-emission lithium extraction, enabling the production of lithium concentrates from a process technology that achieves unparalleled levels of extraction efficiency and lithium selectivity."

