KBR to Aid Hydrogen Liquefaction Technology, Boost Technology

In order to support its strategic decision to provide differentiated and sustainable solutions to customers, KBR, Inc. KBR has inked a deal with Shell Global Solutions International B.V. to offer professional services for hydrogen liquefaction development.



Per the contract, KBR will support Shell's concept studies to advance large-scale hydrogen liquefaction technology — an alternative method for long-distance renewable energy transport. Liquid Hydrogen provides a versatile energy solution for a wide variety of end uses including mobility, power generation, industrial and domestic heat as well as molecular end-use markets.



Jay Ibrahim, KBR president – Sustainable Technology Solutions, said, "As a leading provider of sustainable technologies, value added design and project integration capability, KBR will leverage its hydrogen and cryogenic domain expertise with its digital tools to support Shell in this critical early phase of the development."



KBR has been an industry leader in energy transition, offering proprietary sustainable technologies and professional services to clients to support decarbonization. It has been actively involved in the hydrogen value chain as both a technology provider and an advisor and by providing differentiated project delivery solutions. KBR has licensed more than 260 syngas projects involving hydrogen production and completed a large number of projects involving gas compression and cryogenic handling and storage.

KBR’s Robust Technology Support to Aid Business

The Sustainable Technology Solutions segment — comprising 20.3% of the company’s total revenues — includes Energy Solutions, Technology Solutions and Non-Strategic Business segments. This segment is anchored by innovative, proprietary process technologies.



Over a decade, KBR has developed and designed various renewable and sustainable fuels projects across the globe. Its best-in-class technologies have been helping the company to design and build end-to-end, sophisticated digitization solutions as well as services for clients across the world.



Over the past several years, KBR has been offering proprietary sustainable technologies and professional services to support decarbonization. Also, it is actively involved in the hydrogen value chain, both as a technology provider and an advisor, by providing differentiated project delivery solutions.



Overall, it has been driving growth by focusing on lowering carbon emissions, product diversification, energy efficiency, and more sustainable technologies as well as solutions. Demand for the company’s technologies across ammonia for food production, olefins for non-single-use plastics, and in refining for product diversification and more green solutions to meet tighter environmental standards has been strong. A strategic shift to IP-enabled maintenance is gaining traction and KBR continues to see increasing activity across the advisory portfolio, particularly in energy transition.



KBR and other Engineering - R and D Services industry players like Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. J, Quanta Services Inc. PWR, and Fluor Corporation FLR are bound to witness the risk of cost overruns. As most of the contracts are particularly fixed-price in nature, these are subject to risks of cost overruns.



Share Performance

KBR’s solid prospects are backed by continuous contract wins, strong project execution, backlog level, and potential government as well as technology businesses. KBR’s shares have gained 60.8% over a year, outperforming the industry’s 12.8% rally.

Zacks Rank

Currently, KBR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

