KBR Secures $161 Mln Subcontract From Strategic Resources

(RTTNews) - Kellogg Brown & Root LLC or KBR, Inc. (KBR), a Canadian provider of scientific, technology, and engineering solutions, on Monday said it secured a new subcontract from Strategic Resources Inc. (SR.V) to support the U.S. Army Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness.

The Master Resilience Training/Training Center Support is a single-award, fixed-price contract valued at $161 million.

The contract includes one base year and four optional years, with services to be carried out at Army installations across the U.S., as well as in Korea, Japan, and Germany.

The initiative is designed to strengthen service members' cognitive and physical capabilities, reduce psychological challenges, and enhance their overall readiness for deployment.

Under the agreement, the company will provide physical and psychological health and resilience services to soldiers and associated personnel.

The contract will provide Master Resilience Trainers at Army Ready and Resilience or R2 Centers to support the well-being and performance of soldiers, their families, Army civilians, Department of Defense personnel, R2 contractors, related government agencies, and allied forces.

KBR will assist Army facilities in developing essential personal skills such as self-awareness, optimism, and mental agility.

It also builds on KBR's ongoing work supporting NASA astronaut readiness through the HHPC program and helping U.S. Special Operations Forces stay resilient through the POTFF program.

