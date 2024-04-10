KBR Secures $450M Contracts for U.S. Government Support

KBR, Inc. KBR has landed lucrative contracts exceeding $450 million to provide advanced systems engineering support and services to the U.S. government. These agreements encompass an array of technical provisions spanning systems engineering, acquisition support, and cutting-edge expertise in data science and communications security infrastructure. Notably, KBR will leverage digital engineering to enhance acquisition efficiency and bolster secure communications and information technology systems.



With an eye on sustainability and advancement, KBR's commitment extends through 2031, aiming to fortify both space and ground systems. Integral to these efforts is the amalgamation of classic systems engineering methodologies with innovative digital engineering technologies, demonstrating KBR's dedication to tackling complex challenges and advancing mission objectives.



Moreover, KBR's expertise encompasses a broad spectrum, including architecting, engineering, and analysis services. The company's solutions are underscored by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and advanced data frameworks, reflecting a forward-looking approach to meet evolving demands.



The significance of these contracts extends beyond monetary value, showcasing KBR's enduring dedication to supporting the U.S. government. Positioned within its National Security Solutions division, these wins underscore KBR's pivotal role in defense and intelligence support, epitomizing its role as a trusted advisor and innovator.



KBR's success underscores its strategic commitment to excellence and innovation, reaffirming its substantial presence in the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Region. As the company continues to evolve and expand its capabilities, these contracts underscore KBR's pivotal role in driving technological advancement and national security forward.

Consistent Contract Wins Boost Backlog

KBR’s focus on a resilient business model and efficiency-boosting initiatives have sparked its project-winning momentum. Also, the rising global importance of national security, energy security, energy transition and climate change has been acting as a major tailwind.



In the fourth quarter of 2023, KBR received $1.7 billion in bookings and options in highly strategic areas, with a trailing 12-month book-to-bill of 1.1X. This took the fiscal 2023 bookings and options level to $10.5 billion.



As of Dec 29, 2023, the total backlog (including award options of $4.4 billion) was $21.73 billion compared with $19.76 billion in 2022-end. Of the total backlog, Government Solutions booked $12.79 billion and the Sustainable Technology Solutions segment accounted for $4.55 billion.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 15.9% year to date (YTD) compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 16% growth. KBR’s earnings estimate for 2024 has increased to $3.20 per share from $3.18 over the past 30 days. The estimated figure reflects 10% year-over-year growth.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the same space are:

Willdan Group, Inc. WLDN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). WLDN delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of a whopping 886.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of WLDN have gained 31% YTD. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WLDN’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 3.9% and 3.4%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. Sterling Infrastructure has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.4%, on average. Shares of STRL have gained 20.6% YTD.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 11.7% and 11.4%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Altair Engineering Inc. ALTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ALTR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 107%, on average.



Shares of ALTR have gained 1.2% YTD. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALTR’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 8.5% and 13.3%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KBR, Inc. (KBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.