KBR Joins GeoLith SAS to Revolutionize Lithium Extraction

KBR, Inc. KBR has inked a landmark alliance with GeoLith SAS, securing exclusive global rights to deploy Li-Capt, a cutting-edge Direct Lithium Extraction technology. This innovative approach enables emission-free extraction of lithium from underutilized sources such as geothermal and oil well brines.



With Li-Capt, KBR augments its suite of battery material technologies, including PureLiSM, to offer clients a comprehensive solution for producing battery-grade lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide monohydrate. This end-to-end process addresses the burgeoning demand for advanced batteries in electric vehicles.



The alliance underscores KBR's commitment to spearheading sustainable mobility by tapping into previously inaccessible lithium sources. By leveraging over seven decades of expertise in evaporation and crystallization technologies, KBR ensures compliance with evolving environmental standards while meeting the escalating lithium-ion battery demand.



This strategic collaboration not only positions KBR as a frontrunner in eco-conscious lithium extraction but also reinforces its dedication to a net-zero carbon future. As the global transition toward electrification gains momentum, KBR remains at the forefront, driving innovation and shaping a greener tomorrow.

Focus on Low-Carbon Offerings Bodes Well

The determination to lower emissions, achieve product diversification and energy efficiency and develop more sustainable technologies and solutions has been driving KBR’s performance.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 16.2% over the past three months compared with the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 18.1% growth. Although shares of KBR have slightly underperformed its industry, KBR’s earnings estimate for 2024 reflects 10% year-over-year growth.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

To expand its low-carbon offerings for the energy transition, KBR has been working on multiple contracts. Earlier this month, KBR clinched an engineering services contract with First State Hydrogen, Inc. The contract aims to bolster the feasibility and development of the inaugural clean hydrogen production facility in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region.



Recently, KBR’s Purifier ammonia technology has been ready to assist Wuhuan Engineering Co. Ltd. in the expansion of El Nasr Company’s Intermediate Chemicals' (NCIC) fertilizer complex in Egypt. With its solid project execution efforts, KBR will offer the technology license, proprietary engineering design and proprietary equipment for NCIC's 1,200 metric tonnes per day ammonia plant.



In January 2024, its blue ammonia technology won a large, commercial-scale clean ammonia production and export project in the U.S. Gulf Coast. This project, provided by Tokyo-based INPEX Corporation and Oklahoma City-based LSB Industries, is designed to capture carbon while maximizing yield.



KBR’s focus on a resilient business model and efficiency-boosting initiatives have sparked its project-winning momentum. Also, the rising global importance of national security, energy security, energy transition and climate change has been acting as a major tailwind.



As of Dec 29, 2023, the total backlog (including award options of $4.4 billion) was $21.73 billion compared with $19.76 billion in 2022-end. Of the total backlog, Government Solutions booked $12.79 billion, and the Sustainable Technology Solutions segment accounted for $4.55 billion.

