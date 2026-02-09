Markets
KBR

KBR Gets Task Orders Totaling $103 Mln

February 09, 2026 — 06:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - KBR (KBR) has been awarded two firm-fixed-price task orders totaling $103 million under the United States Space Force Decision Support for Headquarters USSF Analysis contract. These follow on awards from the Chief Technology & Innovation Office and will be executed in Chantilly, Virginia.

KBR will deliver data analysis and specialized technical expertise to support strategic decision-making, capability development and personnel readiness across the USSF and Department of the Air Force over a three-year period of performance.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, KBR shares are at $43.49.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.