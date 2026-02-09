KBR Gets Task Orders Totaling $103 Mln

(RTTNews) - KBR (KBR) has been awarded two firm-fixed-price task orders totaling $103 million under the United States Space Force Decision Support for Headquarters USSF Analysis contract. These follow on awards from the Chief Technology & Innovation Office and will be executed in Chantilly, Virginia.

KBR will deliver data analysis and specialized technical expertise to support strategic decision-making, capability development and personnel readiness across the USSF and Department of the Air Force over a three-year period of performance.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, KBR shares are at $43.49.

