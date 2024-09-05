News & Insights

KBR Gets Engineering Contracts From Seatrium Group - Quick Facts

September 05, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - KBR (KBR) said it has been awarded engineering contracts by Seatrium Group to develop topsides facilities for two new floating production storage and offloading units. The units are being designed for Petrobras' Atapu and Sepia fields in the Santos Basin, Brazil.

KBR will provide Seatrium with detailed engineering services and technical engineering procurement support for the topsides of P-84 and P-85 FPSOs, which are part of Petrobras' new generation of FPSO platforms. Each will be capable of producing 225,000 barrels of oil per day.

