KBR Gets $476 Mln Contract By NAVFAC

(RTTNews) - KBR (KBR) announced it has been awarded a firm fixed price, $476 million contract by the U.S. Navy Facilities Engineering Systems Command to continue performing Base Operations Support services at Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Airfield in Djibouti. KBR will provide mission support services for the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa.

KBR will also provide full-scale support, from facility operations and maintenance to fire and emergency services to airfield and security operations for thousands of military personnel. The period of performance is November 2025 to May 2034.

