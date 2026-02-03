Markets
KBR Bags ADEDDIS Contract From AFLCMC

February 03, 2026 — 06:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - KBR, Inc. (KBR), an engineering and technological solutions provider, Tuesday announced that it has secured a new cost-plus-fixed-fee contract with a ceiling value of $149 million from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Centre or AFLCMC under the Acquisition, Data, Engineering, Digital, Decision Integration and Software or ADEDDIS program.

The AFLCMC give the company this contract to transform systems and accelerate operator readiness at Eglin Air Force Base in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

KBR will deliver advanced analytics and decision support, digital transformation solutions, systems and enterprise architecture engineering and software development. These capabilities will streamline design, development and production so the warfighter gains critical capabilities with greater speed and effectiveness, the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, KBR shares were trading at $43.49, up 2.27% on the New York Stock Exchange.

