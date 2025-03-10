KBR Awarded $85 Million Task Award by U.S. Air Force for Global Airfield Damage Repair Kits

KBR secures $85M contract from U.S. Air Force for global training aids and airfield damage repair kits.

KBR has received an $85 million task award from the U.S. Air Force to procure, design, and deliver training aids and airfield damage repair kits globally. This award, part of the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program, will see KBR fabricate and supply various types of airfield matting kits to Air Force locations worldwide, ensuring door-to-door delivery of all components. The project requires complex logistics and adherence to strict compliance regulations, with a performance period from February 2025 to February 2027. KBR has extensive experience supporting the U.S. military and its partners for over 30 years, employing around 38,000 people globally and operating in numerous countries.

Potential Positives

KBR has secured an $85M firm fixed-price task award from the U.S. Air Force, enhancing its revenue and solidifying its relationship with a key government customer.

The AM-2 Matting task demonstrates KBR's capability in complex logistics and supply chain management, underscoring its expertise in supporting critical military operations globally.

This contract positions KBR favorably within the defense sector, highlighting its role in the strategic global positioning of the U.S. Air Force and its long-standing partnership with military initiatives.

The project has a defined performance period of two years, which ensures a stable workload and revenue stream for KBR during this timeframe.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements that highlights risks and uncertainties, indicating that actual results may differ significantly from what is stated, which could lead to potential investor concerns.

The complex logistics and supply chain requirements mentioned may imply potential challenges and difficulties in fulfilling the contract, which could impact operational performance and reputation.

The reliance on government contracts and their associated compliance requirements poses a risk, as any changes in government policy or budget may adversely affect KBR's business operations.

FAQ

What is the value of KBR's new contract with the U.S. Air Force?

KBR's new contract with the U.S. Air Force is valued at $85 million.

What is the purpose of the AM-2 Matting task award?

The purpose of the AM-2 Matting task award is to procure, design, and deliver airfield damage repair kits and training aids.

How long will the performance period for this contract last?

The performance period for this contract is from February 2025 to February 2027.

Where will KBR deliver the airfield kits?

KBR will deliver airfield kits to U.S. Air Force locations worldwide.

What expertise does KBR leverage for this contract?

KBR leverages logistics and supply chain expertise to meet stringent regulations for the task award.

$KBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $KBR stock to their portfolio, and 237 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a firm fixed price, $85M task award by the U.S. Air Force to procure, design and deliver critical training aids and airfield damage repair kits globally. The AM-2 Matting task award falls under the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program (AFCAP) contract.





Under the AM-2 task award, KBR will fabricate, design, assemble, supply, package and deliver various types of airfield matting kits to U.S. Air Force locations worldwide. KBR will provide door-to-door delivery of all components, kits and materials. The airfield kits are part of the Air Force’s strategic global positioning and require complex logistics and supply chain expertise to adhere to strict data management and export compliance regulations. The period of performance is February 2025 to February 2027.





“Our Readiness and Sustainment team works closely with the U.S. military to ensure sustainment missions are met globally,” said Byron Bright, KBR Government Solutions U.S. President. “KBR’s AFCAP team leverages deep domain expertise and our global delivery platform to execute complex missions. The AM-2 task award is an example of KBR’s Procurement as a Service capability, which allows our government customers to focus on their mission while ensuring successful sustainment operations.”





KBR also provides base operations support to the U.S. Air Force in Spain, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Japan. KBR has provided mission-critical support to the U.S. military and allied nations for more than 30 years and operates in some of the most complex environments around the globe.







We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries.





KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.





The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding performance periods and contract values, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.







