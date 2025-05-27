KBR Awarded $476 Million Contract for Base Operations Support by U.S. Navy in Djibouti

KBR secures a $476M contract with the U.S. Navy for Base Operations Support services in Djibouti.

KBR has received a $476 million firm fixed-price contract from the U.S. Navy Facilities Engineering Systems Command to provide Base Operations Support (BOS) services at Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Airfield in Djibouti, the only permanent U.S. Navy base in Africa. This contract, effective from November 2025 to May 2034, includes mission support for the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, encompassing facility operations, maintenance, fire and emergency services, airfield and security operations, as well as essential life support services. KBR has been working with NAVFAC in Djibouti since 2013 and supports over 50 military installations worldwide, further solidifying its role as a key provider of operational support to the U.S. military in complex environments.

Potential Positives

KBR was awarded a significant $476M contract by the U.S. Navy for Base Operations Support services at Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Airfield, highlighting the company's important role in U.S. military operations in Africa.

The contract reinforces KBR's long-standing relationship with NAVFAC, having provided support since 2013, thereby demonstrating trust and reliability in their services.

KBR's involvement in critical mission support services for the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa emphasizes the company's capability to operate in complex environments and contribute to regional stability and U.S. interests.

This contract further expands KBR's extensive experience in base operations support for U.S. military installations across the globe, showcasing their global operational reach and expertise.

Potential Negatives

Significant reliance on a single contract: The $476M contract with the U.S. Navy for operations in Djibouti represents a substantial portion of KBR's business, highlighting potential vulnerabilities if there are changes in defense spending or contract performance issues.

Long contract duration: The performance period extending to May 2034 may expose KBR to long-term risks associated with government contracts, including regulatory changes and geopolitical instability in the region.

Forward-looking statements disclaimer: The press release includes a strong disclaimer about forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty about future performance outcomes, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's projections and overall stability.

FAQ

What contract has KBR been awarded by the U.S. Navy?

KBR has been awarded a $476 million contract for Base Operations Support services at Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Airfield in Djibouti.

What services will KBR provide under the Djibouti contract?

KBR will provide mission support services, including facility operations, maintenance, fire services, security operations, and life support services.

What is the duration of the Djibouti BOS contract?

The contract is effective from November 2025 to May 2034.

How long has KBR been providing support in Djibouti?

KBR has been working with NAVFAC in Djibouti since 2013, supporting 24/7 base operations.

In which other regions does KBR provide base operations support?

KBR also provides base operations support in Bahrain, Diego Garcia, the UAE, Europe, Asia, and North America.

HOUSTON, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a firm fixed price, $476M contract by the U.S. Navy Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) to continue performing Base Operations Support (BOS) services at Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Airfield in Djibouti. This contract supports the only permanent U.S. Navy base in Africa.





Under the Djibouti BOS contract, KBR will provide mission support services for the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa. As one of the Navy’s largest base operations support contracts, KBR will provide full-scale support, from facility operations and maintenance to fire and emergency services to airfield and security operations for thousands of military personnel. KBR will also provide basic life support services such as power generation, water supply, housing and food services. The period of performance is November 2025 to May 2034.





“Our KBR team has worked closely with NAVFAC in Djibouti since 2013, supporting 24/7 base operations that allow the Horn of Africa task force to focus on their core mission of enhancing partner nation capacity, promoting regional stability, dissuading conflict and protecting U.S. and partner interests,” said Byron Bright, KBR Chief Operating Officer. “We’re proud to continue supporting NAVFAC under the new Djibouti BOS contract, and we’re grateful to serve as The Team Behind The Mission® to over 50 U.S. military installations and sites around the globe.”





In addition to Djibouti, KBR also provides base operations support to the U.S. Navy in Bahrain, Diego Garcia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and to the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as in North America. KBR has provided mission-critical support to the U.S. military and allied nations for more than 30 years and operates in some of the most complex environments around the globe.







About KBR







We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 30 countries.





KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.





Visit



www.kbr.com









Forward-Looking Statements







The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding performance periods and project outcomes, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.







For further information, please contact:











Investors









Jamie DuBray





Vice President, Investor Relations





713-753-5082







Investors@kbr.com











Media









Philip Ivy





Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing





713-753-3800







MediaRelations@kbr.com





