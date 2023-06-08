KBC SECURITIES Upgrades Umicore (EBR:UMI)

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, KBC SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Umicore (EBR:UMI) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.36% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Umicore is 34.42. The forecasts range from a low of 22.22 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 25.36% from its latest reported closing price of 27.46.

The projected annual revenue for Umicore is 4,277MM, a decrease of 83.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.07.

Umicore Maintains 2.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.91%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Umicore. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMI is 0.21%, a decrease of 9.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.09% to 36,050K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 14,373K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,857K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMI by 9.81% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,716K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,738K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMI by 3.09% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 2,614K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares, representing an increase of 12.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMI by 10.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,572K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,566K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMI by 14.24% over the last quarter.

BGETX - Baillie Gifford EAFE Fund Class 2 holds 1,451K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

