Markets
KBCSF

KBC Group Q3 Net Profit Rises

November 13, 2025 — 05:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - KBC Group reported that its third quarter results after tax attributable to equity holders of the parent increased to 1.0 billion euros from 868 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 2.44 euros compared to 2.14 euros, prior year.

Third quarter net interest income was 1.53 billion euros compared to 1.39 billion euros. Total income increased to 3.04 billion euros from 2.79 billion euros.

The Group increased full-year 2025 guidance for net interest income to at least 5.95 billion euros, from prior guidance of 5.85 billion euros. The Group now expects total income growth of at least 7.5%, revised from prior outlook of 7.0%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KBCSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.