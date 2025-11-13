KBC Group Q3 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - KBC Group reported that its third quarter results after tax attributable to equity holders of the parent increased to 1.0 billion euros from 868 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 2.44 euros compared to 2.14 euros, prior year.

Third quarter net interest income was 1.53 billion euros compared to 1.39 billion euros. Total income increased to 3.04 billion euros from 2.79 billion euros.

The Group increased full-year 2025 guidance for net interest income to at least 5.95 billion euros, from prior guidance of 5.85 billion euros. The Group now expects total income growth of at least 7.5%, revised from prior outlook of 7.0%.

