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KBCSF

KBC Group Q1 Profit Rises

May 12, 2026 — 04:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - KBC Group (KBCSF) reported that its first quarter profit attributable to equity holders of the parent increased to 557 million euros from 546 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.32 euros, flat with last year.

First quarter net interest income increased to 1.67 billion euros from 1.42 billion euros, previous year. Total income was 3.22 billion euros compared to 2.91 billion euros.

For 2026, on an organic basis, the company expects: total income growth of at least 6.8%, and organic loan volume growth of approximately 5.0%.

KBC Group shares are trading at 111.80 euros, down 3.70%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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