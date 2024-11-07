KBC Group Posts Strong Q3 2024 Profit Growth

KBC Group SA/NV (GB:0EYG) has released an update.

KBC Group reported a net profit of 868 million euros for the third quarter of 2024, driven by increased net interest income and robust commercial performance in insurance and commission income. Customer deposits saw significant growth, particularly in Belgium, following the maturity of a government bond. The company maintains strong solvency and liquidity, with digital sales of banking and insurance products continuing to rise.

For further insights into GB:0EYG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.