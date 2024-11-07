News & Insights

Stocks

KBC Group Posts Strong Q3 2024 Profit Growth

November 07, 2024 — 01:36 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

KBC Group SA/NV (GB:0EYG) has released an update.

KBC Group reported a net profit of 868 million euros for the third quarter of 2024, driven by increased net interest income and robust commercial performance in insurance and commission income. Customer deposits saw significant growth, particularly in Belgium, following the maturity of a government bond. The company maintains strong solvency and liquidity, with digital sales of banking and insurance products continuing to rise.

For further insights into GB:0EYG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.