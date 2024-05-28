KBC Group Advances Share Buy-Back Program

KBC Group SA/NV (GB:0EYG) has released an update.

KBC Group SA/NV has reported on its share buy-back program, revealing transactions on Euronext Brussels between May 20 and May 24, 2024, with a total of 444,000 shares bought back for a combined amount of approximately €30.4 million. After these transactions, KBC Group holds 16,603,766 treasury shares with a total value over €1 billion.

