KB Home Q1 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - KB Home (KBH) announced earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $33.424 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $109.557 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 22.6% to $1.077 billion from $1.391 billion last year.

KB Home earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $33.424 Mln. vs. $109.557 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue: $1.077 Bln vs. $1.391 Bln last year.

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