KB

KB Financial Group FY25 Profit Rises

February 05, 2026 — 10:48 am EST

(RTTNews) - KB Financial Group (KB) on Thursday reported results for the full year 2025, with profit for the period increasing from last year, driven by an increase in net interest income and fee and commission income.

Net interest income for the full year was 13.073 trillion won, up from 12.826 trillion won last year. Net Fee & Commission income was 4.098 trillion won, up from 3.849 trillion won last year.

Profit attributable to controlling interest for the period was 5.843 trillion won, up from 5.078 trillion won last year.

