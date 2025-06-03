Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Reports May 31, 2025 Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund reported $2.3 billion in net assets and detailed its investment portfolio as of May 31, 2025.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) announced its financial summary as of May 31, 2025, revealing net assets of $2.3 billion and a net asset value per share of $13.79. The company reported an asset coverage ratio of 740% for senior securities representing indebtedness and 530% for total leverage, which includes debt and preferred stock. The company's total assets are valued at approximately $3.2 billion, with long-term investments primarily in midstream energy companies, making up 94% of the portfolio. The ten largest holdings include significant stakes in companies like The Williams Companies and Energy Transfer LP. Kayne Anderson aims to provide a high after-tax total return with a focus on cash distributions to stockholders by investing at least 80% of its assets in energy infrastructure-related securities.

Potential Positives

The Company’s net assets as of May 31, 2025, were reported at $2.3 billion, indicating strong financial stability.

The net asset value per share was $13.79, providing a solid basis for shareholder value assessment.

The asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act was reported at 740% for senior securities and 530% for total leverage, reflecting a robust ability to cover its debts.

The Company has a diversified investment portfolio, primarily focused on Midstream Energy Companies, which may position it well within the energy sector.

Potential Negatives

The company's net asset value per share of $13.79 may indicate a lack of significant growth, potentially affecting investor confidence.

The reliance on a high percentage (94%) of long-term investments in midstream energy companies exposes the company to sector-specific risks and volatility.

The statement of liabilities reveals a significant deferred tax liability of $297.1 million, which may raise concerns about future tax obligations and cash flow.

FAQ

What is the net asset value per share for KYN as of May 31, 2025?

The net asset value per share for KYN as of May 31, 2025, is $13.79.

How much are KYN's total assets as of May 31, 2025?

KYN's total assets as of May 31, 2025, are $3,201.9 million.

What was KYN's asset coverage ratio for senior securities?

KYN's asset coverage ratio for senior securities under the 1940 Act was 740% as of May 31, 2025.

What percentage of KYN's investments are in Midstream Energy Companies?

94% of KYN's long-term investments are in Midstream Energy Companies.

How many common shares of KYN were outstanding as of May 31, 2025?

As of May 31, 2025, there were 169,126,038 common shares of KYN outstanding.

HOUSTON, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: KYN) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of May 31, 2025.





As of May 31, 2025, the Company’s net assets were $2.3 billion, and its net asset value per share was $13.79. As of May 31, 2025, the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 740% and the Company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 530%.











STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES







MAY 31, 2025 // (UNAUDITED)





























(in millions)













Investments









$





3,184.4













Cash and cash equivalents













12.1













Receivable for securities sold













2.8













Accrued income













1.6













Other assets













1.0













Total assets













3,201.9





























Notes













388.2













Unamortized notes issuance costs













(2.5





)









Preferred stock













153.6













Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs













(1.2





)









Total leverage













538.1





























Payable for capital shares purchased













2.6













Other liabilities













19.8













Current tax liability, net













12.6













Deferred tax liability, net













297.1













Total liabilities













332.1





























Net assets









$





2,331.7





















The Company had 169,126,038 common shares outstanding as of May 31, 2025.





Long-term investments were comprised of Midstream Energy Companies (94%), Other (4%) and Utility Companies (2%).





The Company’s ten largest holdings by issuer at May 31, 2025 were:

















Amount







(in millions)











% Long Term





Investments









1.





The Williams Companies, Inc. (Midstream Energy Company)





$





359.7









11.3%













2.





Energy Transfer LP (Midstream Energy Company)









319.4









10.0%













3.





Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Midstream Energy Company)









313.6









9.8%













4.





MPLX LP (Midstream Energy Company)









308.6









9.7%













5.





Cheniere Energy, Inc. (Midstream Energy Company)









266.9









8.4%













6.





Kinder Morgan, Inc. (Midstream Energy Company)









215.4









6.8%













7.





ONEOK, Inc. (Midstream Energy Company)









186.4









5.9%













8.





TC Energy Corporation (Midstream Energy Company)









167.7









5.3%













9.





Targa Resources Corp. (Midstream Energy Company)









152.5









4.8%













10.





Western Midstream Partners, LP (Midstream Energy Company)









120.6









3.8%







































Portfolio holdings are subject to change without notice. The mention of specific securities is not a recommendation or solicitation for any person to buy, sell or hold any particular security. You can obtain a complete listing of holdings by viewing the Company’s most recent quarterly or annual report.









Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Company's investment objective is to provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders. KYN intends to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Company’s most recent quarterly or annual report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.









This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale is not permitted. Nothing contained in this press release is intended to recommend any investment policy or investment strategy or consider any investor’s specific objectives or circumstances. Before investing, please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances.









CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, or beliefs about future events. These and other statements not relating strictly to historical or current facts constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties. These risks include but are not limited to changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; energy industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at







www.kaynefunds.com







or







www.sec.gov







. Actual events could differ materially from these statements or our present expectations or projections. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Kayne Anderson undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Company’s investment objectives will be attained.







Contact investor relations at 877-657-3863 or



cef@kayneanderson.com



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.