Kavango Resources Shares Voting Rights Update

May 31, 2024 — 12:33 pm EDT

Kavango Resources (GB:KAV) has released an update.

Kavango Resources PLC announces its total number of ordinary shares at 1,562,683,176, all with voting rights, as there are no shares held in treasury. This figure is essential for shareholders to calculate their notification requirements for any interest changes in the company. No treasury shares are held, and further company details are available on Kavango’s website and Twitter.

