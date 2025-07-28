Markets
Kautex Textron Gets Order For Full-BEV Thermoplastic Composite Lower Battery Housing Unit

July 28, 2025 — 08:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG, a Textron Inc. (TXT) company, said it has received an order from an automotive OEM for a full-BEV thermoplastic composite lower battery housing unit. The lower housing is part of the company's Pentatonic battery enclosure portfolio, facilitating battery electric and hybrid electric vehicle production.

The company noted that this order marks Kautex's second Pentatonic business win, following its initial success in January 2023 with a full-BEV underbody protection skid plate that entered serial production in 2024.

