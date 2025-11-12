Katapult Holdings, Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) reported Loss for third quarter of -$4.95 million

The company's earnings totaled -$4.95 million, or -$0.94 per share. This compares with -$8.89 million, or -$2.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.8% to $74.04 million from $60.31 million last year.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$4.95 Mln. vs. -$8.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.94 vs. -$2.05 last year. -Revenue: $74.04 Mln vs. $60.31 Mln last year.

