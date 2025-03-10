Kaspi.kz Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024 with SEC

Kaspi.kz filed its 2024 Annual Report with the SEC, detailing its business model and recent acquisition.

Quiver AI Summary

Kaspi.kz has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ending December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The report can be accessed on the company's investor relations website and the SEC's site. Kaspi.kz aims to enhance lives through innovative mobile services, operating a dual Super App model catering to consumers and merchants alike, including Payments, Marketplace, and Fintech platforms. The company experienced strong growth and profitability, backed by a large user base and efficient business strategies. In January 2025, it acquired a 65.41% stake in Turkish e-commerce platform Hepsiburada, further expanding its market influence. Kaspi.kz has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2024 and has been featured in case studies by Harvard Business School.

Potential Positives

Kaspi.kz has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024 with the SEC, enhancing transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The acquisition of a 65.41% stake in Hepsiburada positions Kaspi.kz strategically in the e-commerce market, potentially expanding its customer base and growth opportunities.

Kaspi.kz's unique Super App model for both consumers and merchants showcases its innovative approach to meeting user needs and fostering transactions.

Recognition from Harvard Business School through two case studies highlights the company's effectiveness and business model, which may attract further interest from investors and partners.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When was Kaspi.kz's Annual Report for 2024 filed?

Kaspi.kz filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, on March 10, 2025.

Where can I find the 2024 Annual Report?

The 2024 Annual Report is available on the investor relations section of Kaspi.kz's website and the SEC's website.

What is the mission of Kaspi.kz?

Kaspi.kz's mission is to improve people's lives by developing innovative mobile products and services through its Super App model.

What recent acquisition did Kaspi.kz make?

In January 2025, Kaspi.kz acquired a 65.41% stake in Hepsiburada, a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye.

Since when has Kaspi.kz been listed on Nasdaq?

Kaspi.kz has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KSPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $KSPI stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ALMATY, Kazakhstan, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (“Kaspi.kz”, “we”, or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KSPI) today announced that the Company has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).





Kaspi.kz’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F is available on the investor relations section of its website at



https://ir.kaspi.kz/financial-information/



and on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.







About Kaspi.kz







Kaspi.kz’s mission is to improve people’s lives by developing innovative mobile products and services. To deliver upon this we operate a unique two-sided Super App model – Kaspi.kz Super App for consumers and Kaspi Pay Super App for merchants.





Through these Super Apps consumers and merchants can access our leading Payments, Marketplace, and Fintech Platforms. All our services are designed to be highly relevant to users’ everyday needs and enable consumers and merchants to connect and transact between themselves.





The combination of a large, highly engaged consumer and merchant base, best-in-class, highly relevant digital products and a capex lite approach, results in strong top-line growth, a profitable business model and enables us to continue innovating, delighting our users and fulfilling our mission.





In January 2025, Kaspi.kz acquired a 65.41% stake in Hepsiburada, a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye.





Harvard Business School has written two case studies on Kaspi.kz which it continues to teach to its MBA students.





Kaspi.kz has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2024.







For further information







David Ferguson,



david.ferguson@kaspi.kz



+44 7427 751 275



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.