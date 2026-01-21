Karooooo Posts Higher Revenue And Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) on Wednesday reported stronger earnings for both the three-month and nine-month periods ended November 30, 2025, supported by higher revenue and operating profit compared with the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter rose to ZAR 1.41 billion from ZAR 1.16 billion a year earlier, while net income increased to ZAR 264.1 million from ZAR 237.3 million.

Earnings per share climbed to ZAR 8.55 from ZAR 7.68 in the prior-year period. Operating profit for the quarter improved to ZAR 369.2 million, up from ZAR 325.2 million last year, reflecting higher gross profit and continued investment in sales, marketing, and product development.

KARO is currently trading at $44.65, down $0.10 or 0.23 percent on the Nasdaq.

