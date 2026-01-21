Markets
KARO

Karooooo Posts Higher Revenue And Profit In Q3

January 21, 2026 — 01:09 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) on Wednesday reported stronger earnings for both the three-month and nine-month periods ended November 30, 2025, supported by higher revenue and operating profit compared with the prior year.

Revenue for the quarter rose to ZAR 1.41 billion from ZAR 1.16 billion a year earlier, while net income increased to ZAR 264.1 million from ZAR 237.3 million.

Earnings per share climbed to ZAR 8.55 from ZAR 7.68 in the prior-year period. Operating profit for the quarter improved to ZAR 369.2 million, up from ZAR 325.2 million last year, reflecting higher gross profit and continued investment in sales, marketing, and product development.

KARO is currently trading at $44.65, down $0.10 or 0.23 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KARO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.