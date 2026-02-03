Karooooo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KARO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Karooooo Ltd (Symbol: KARO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.64, changing hands as low as $48.00 per share. Karooooo Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KARO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KARO's low point in its 52 week range is $35.88 per share, with $63.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.82.

