Karolinska Development Launches Rights Issue To Fund Portfolio Growth

(RTTNews) - Karolinska Development AB (KDEV.ST) on Monday announced plans to raise around SEK 202.6 million through a rights issue of class B shares, pending approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting on January 8, 2026.

The raised funds are intended for ongoing investments in the company's portfolio of Nordic life-science ventures, as well as for general corporate needs. Shareholders will get five subscription rights for every share they own, and they'll need two rights to buy one new share at SEK 0.30.

So far, subscription commitments cover about 2.6 percent of the issue, while guarantees account for up to 47 percent. The subscription period is set to run from January 13 to 27, 2026.

KDEV.ST closed Monday's trading at SEK 0.4395, down SEK 0.3355 or 43.29 percent on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

