KARO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Karooooo Ltd (Symbol: KARO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.51, changing hands as low as $45.42 per share. Karooooo Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KARO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KARO's low point in its 52 week range is $31.59 per share, with $63.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.72.

