Kardex Acquires Controlling Stake In Rocket Solution

(RTTNews) - Kardex (KARN.SW) has acquired a controlling majority stake in Rocket Solution GmbH. Rocket Solution will be fully consolidated and reported as Kardex' third business unit within the Standardized Systems segment. Kardex began investing in the start-up in 2020.

Rocket Solution specializes in automated storage and retrieval systems for small parts. Headquartered in Wächtersbach, Germany, Rocket Solution employs around 40 specialists under CEO Daniela Kücken. The company will continue to serve independent system integrators outside of Kardex Group.

Kardex CEO Jens Hardenacke said: "With Rocket Solution's technology, Kardex is taking another significant step in expanding its Standardized Systems portfolio in the rapidly growing lightgoods market."

