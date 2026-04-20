Karat Packing (KRT) Moves 5.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Karat Packing (KRT) shares soared 5% in the last trading session to close at $30.2. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4.7% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock has been gaining since its solid fourth-quarter 2025 results. Revenues were a record $115.6 million, up 13.7% year over year. The company achieved double-digit volume gains and positive pricing for the first time since the first quarter of 2023 despite a challenging macro backdrop. Its diversified sourcing strategy helped strengthen the global supply chain and maintain a 34% gross margin even amid higher tariffs and duties.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -3%. Revenues are expected to be $113 million, up 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Karat Packing, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KRT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Karat Packing belongs to the Zacks Containers - Paper and Packaging industry. Another stock from the same industry, Avery Dennison (AVY), closed the last trading session 3.7% higher at $172.48. Over the past month, AVY has returned 2%.

Avery Dennison's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1.2% over the past month to $2.41. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +4.8%. Avery Dennison currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.