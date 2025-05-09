Karat Packaging (KRT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Karat Packaging Inc (Symbol: KRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.08, changing hands as high as $30.11 per share. Karat Packaging Inc shares are currently trading up about 10.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRT's low point in its 52 week range is $23 per share, with $33.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.24.

