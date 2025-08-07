Key Points Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) achieved quarterly records for both revenue and net income in Q2 2025, modestly beat analyst expectations on a non-GAAP basis.

Gross margin (GAAP) improved to 39.6%, but management guided for lower margins in Q3 2025 due to tariffs and higher costs.

The company maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.45 per share, and is accelerating its supply-chain diversification away from China.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT), a provider of eco-friendly disposable foodservice products and packaging, released its second quarter 2025 earnings results on August 7, 2025. The company reported record net sales and net income (GAAP), with revenue (GAAP) of $124.0 million versus analyst estimates of $123.5 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.57, slightly above the $0.56 estimate. Management noted double-digit sales growth and margin expansion, alongside rapid progress in diversifying supply away from China. The quarter met previous guidance for strong sales growth and margins. However, leadership cautioned about near-term margin pressure due to tariffs and higher costs.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.57 $0.56 $0.49 16.3% Revenue $124.0 million $123.5 million $112.6 million 10.1% Net Income $11.1 million $9.2 million 19.8% Adjusted EBITDA $17.7 million $15.7 million 12.7% Gross Margin 39.6% 38.5% 1.1 pp

About Karat Packaging: Business Model and Strategic Focus

Karat Packaging supplies disposable foodservice products, with a major emphasis on eco-friendly items such as compostable utensils, cups, and containers. The Karat Earth® product family, which features goods made from renewable materials, is central to its reputation and long-term growth. It serves a range of customers, including restaurant and supermarket chains, distributors, and online buyers.

The company's recent focus has been on expanding its sustainable product range, investing in logistics, and growing its national customer base. Its ability to quickly adapt sourcing strategies, especially moving away from China amid tariff risks, and to maintain high inventory levels ahead of demand spikes are key factors to its recent success. Investments in distribution centers, particularly the Chino, California facility, boost the company's delivery speed and reliability.

Quarter Highlights: Financial and Operational Developments

The second quarter set records for both top- and bottom-line results. Total net sales (GAAP) rose 10.1% from the prior year, closely matching management's forecast of "high single digits to low double digits" and signaling improvement across the core business. Net income (GAAP) increased 19.8%, and gross margin climbed to 39.6%. Adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) came in $0.01 above analyst estimates. These results mark continued momentum from the previous quarter, highlighted by resilience in the face of rising costs and foreign exchange impacts.

Management said high-volume orders from large national chains will further ramp up shipments in the third and fourth quarters. Supply-chain shifts were a major theme: the company reduced sourcing from China to 10% of imports, down from 20% at the end of 2024, and has accelerated partnerships with suppliers in Southeast Asia and Latin America. As the company worked to diversify, it responded quickly to new tariffs by increasing inventory and adapting its logistics model, with inventories rising 25.5% from December 31, 2024 to June 30, 2025 (GAAP).

The distribution and logistics segment benefited from the new Chino warehouse, which is fully operational. This expansion allowed Karat Packaging to boost inventory ahead of forecast demand. Sales by channel showed double-digit gains for the combined chains and distributors category. Retail channel growth was modest. E-commerce, a margin-enhancing segment for the company, continued to help support earnings through reduced online platform fees and some improvement in shipping rates compared to earlier in the year.

From a cost perspective, the company saw a mix of increases and savings. Higher shipping and rent expenses from larger volumes and expansion were offset by lower online platform costs, marketing spend, and stock-based compensation. A foreign currency loss of $2.9 million related to the weakening United States Dollar against the New Taiwan Dollar offset some of these gains, although management views this headwind as easing. Operating expenses rose just 0.8%, well below the 10.1% sales growth. Net profit margin (GAAP) increased to 8.9% from 8.2% in the prior-year quarter, and adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) reached 14.3%.

The regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share was maintained, in line with recent payouts.

Outlook and Investor Considerations

Looking forward, leadership maintained full-year guidance on net sales, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA margin for FY2025, but included caveats tied to tariffs and external cost trends. For Q3 2025, management expects gross margin to fall into the "low to mid 30s" range and adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) is expected to decline to 10-12%, reflecting pressure from tariffs, anticipated new business, and shipping costs. This is driven by factors largely outside of the company's control, such as trade policy and freight inflation.

Investors should monitor the ongoing impact of supply-chain diversification and whether the company can maintain delivery reliability amid shifting sourcing strategies. Attention should be paid to working capital commitments tied to the inventory build. The regular dividend payout was maintained; the quarterly dividend remains at $0.45 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Karat Packaging. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.