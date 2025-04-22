KAR or RACE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Automotive - Original Equipment stocks are likely familiar with OPENLANE (KAR) and Ferrari (RACE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, OPENLANE has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Ferrari has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that KAR is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

KAR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.76, while RACE has a forward P/E of 47.85. We also note that KAR has a PEG ratio of 4.17. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. RACE currently has a PEG ratio of 5.38.

Another notable valuation metric for KAR is its P/B ratio of 1.45. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RACE has a P/B of 27.48.

Based on these metrics and many more, KAR holds a Value grade of B, while RACE has a Value grade of F.

KAR has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than RACE, so it seems like value investors will conclude that KAR is the superior option right now.

OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR)

Ferrari N.V. (RACE)

