Kao Earnings Up In Q1; Guides FY27

(RTTNews) - Kao Corp. (KAOCF, 4452.T), a Japanese manufacturer and chemical company, on Tuesday, reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to the owners of the parent increased to 31 billion yen from 22.85 billion yen in the previous year.

Basic earnings per share were 68.53 yen versus 49.19 last year.

Operating income jumped to 44.90 billion yen from 30.89 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net sales increased to 413.22 billion yen from 389.86 billion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year 2026 net sales of 1.75 trillion yen, representing an increase of 3.6% year over year, and operating income of 182 billion yen, up 11.3%.

For the full year 2026, net income attributable to owners of the parent is expected to increase 8.3% to 130 billion yen, with basic earnings per share of 143.70 yen.

Kao corp. Is currently trading 1.06% lesser at JPY 5,809 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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